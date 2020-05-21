Markets

Sensex jumps over 150 points in opening trade; Nifty tops 9,100

An employee of a stock broking firm looking at a screen in Mumbai.

An employee of a stock broking firm looking at a screen in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

According to traders, market was trading higher tacking gains in select index heavyweights.

Equity benchmark Sensex rose over 150 points in opening session on Thursday as investors accumulated index heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed cues from global markets.

After rising to 30,989.03, the 30-share index was trading at 157.82 points or 0.51% higher at 30,976.43.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 38.45 points, or 0.42%, to 9,105.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6%, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Maruti.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, ITC and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer climbed 622.44 points or 2.06% to settle at 30,818.61, while the broader Nifty rose 187.45 points, or 2.11%, to 9,066.55.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,466.52 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, market was trading higher tacking gains in select index heavyweights.

However, concerns over the long-term impact of COVID-19 and worsening China-U.S. relations kept investors on edge.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India spiked over 1.12 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,435, according to the health ministry.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 49.96 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.28 lakh.

Bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with strong gains in overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.92% higher at USD 36.08 per barrel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:14:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/sensex-jumps-over-150-points-in-opening-trade-nifty-tops-9100/article31638270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY