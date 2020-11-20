Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty ends above 12,850

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 282 points on Friday, tracking gains in HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE index ended 282.29 points or 0.65% higher at 43,882.25.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 87.35 points or 0.68% to 12,859.05.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 9%, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India and NTPC.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ONGC and HUL were among the laggards.

“The BSE Sensex is closing higher by about 1% in this Diwali week,” said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

“With the end of the earnings season, focus will shift back to economic recovery and market valuations,” he said, adding that risk to the markets is from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in India.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.41% to USD 44.38 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹ 1,180.61 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.