Sensex drops 45 points in highly volatile trade

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06% to settle at 73,466.39.

Published - May 08, 2024 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards. 

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Benchmark Sensex declined more than 45 points in highly volatile trade on May 8, tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Declining for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 45.46 points or 0.06% to settle at 73,466.39. During the day, it went lower by 437.93 points or 0.59% to 73,073.92. The NSE Nifty remained unchanged at 22,302.50.

From the Sensex basket, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul ended with gains. European markets were trading with gains. Wall Street ended on a mixed note on May 7. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,668.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.65% to $81.79 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52% to settle at 73,511.85 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty declined 140.20 points or 0.62% to 22,302.50.

