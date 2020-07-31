Sensex declines over 100 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 11,100

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex declined over 100 points in opening session on July 31 tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid negative cues from global equities.

The BSE Sensex was trading 116.84 points or 0.31% lower at 37,619.23; while the NSE Nifty was down 27.70 points or 0.25% at 11,074.45.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 2%, followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Nestle India.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, TCS, SBI, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88% lower at 37,736.07; while the NSE Nifty tumbled 100.70 points or 0.90% at 11,102.15.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth ₹207.30 crore on a net basis on July 30.

According to traders, domestic stocks opened on a weak note tracking negative global cues after the U.S. said its economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were in red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.53% higher at USD 43.48 per barrel.