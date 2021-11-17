SEBI unveils investor charter

‘Move to ensure transparency, timely delivery of services’

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday came out with an investor charter aimed at protecting the interest of investors in the securities market.

The vision of the investor charter is “to protect the interests of investors by enabling them to understand the risks involved and invest in a fair, transparent, secure market, and to get services in a timely and efficient manner.”

The rights include getting fair and equitable treatment, and expecting redressal of investor grievances filed in the SCORES portal in a time-bound manner.

“This also includes getting quality services from SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions and SEBI-registered intermediaries, regulated entities and asset management companies,” the charter said.

Do’s and don’ts

SEBI has also laid out responsibilities, and do’s and don’ts for investors.

“Redressal of investor grievances is an important measure towards investor protection,” the regulator said. SEBI said it now publishes a status report about the disposal of investor grievances received on SCORES portal on the website, on a monthly basis.

“A mechanism has been established whereby all SEBI regulated intermediaries/entities will have to disclose the average time taken for redressal of investor grievances received by them, on their respective websites in a format specified by SEBI starting from January 2022,” the regulator said.

SEBI said it has put in place an alternate dispute redressal mechanism for grievances against brokers, depository participants at the level of stock exchanges and depositories.