SEBI permits FPIs to participate in exchange-traded commodity derivatives market

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Markets regulator SEBI on June 29 allowed Foreign Portfolio Investors to participate in the exchange-traded commodity derivatives market.

At its board meeting, the watchdog also cleared amendments to regulations governing mutual funds and portfolio managers.

According to a statement, the board has approved SEBI Annual Report: 2021-22. The report will be submitted to the Central government.


