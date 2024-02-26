GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sebi cautions investors against fraudulent trading platforms offering stock market access via FPI route

The cautionary statement came after Sebi received a number of complaints regarding fraudulent trading platforms

February 26, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Capital markets regulator Sebi on February 26 cautioned investors against fraudulent trading platforms, claiming to facilitate stock market access to Indians through Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) route.

Sebi noted that fraudsters are enticing victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programs in the stock market, leveraging social media platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, as well as live broadcasts.

Posing as employees or affiliates of Sebi-registered FPIs, they coax individuals into downloading applications that purportedly allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and enjoy “institutional account benefits”— all without the need for an official trading or demat account, Sebi said adding that these operations often use mobile numbers registered under false names to orchestrate their schemes.

The cautionary statement came after Sebi received a number of complaints regarding fraudulent trading platforms, which falsely claimed affiliation with FPIs and claimed to offer trading opportunities through FPI or institutional accounts with special privileges.

Under the rule, FPI investment route is unavailable to resident Indians, with limited exceptions as outlined in the Sebi's FPI Regulations.

Further, there is no provision for an "Institutional Account" in trading, and direct access to the equities market requires investors to have a trading and demat account with a Sebi-registered broker and depository participant respectively.

The regulator clarified that it has not granted any relaxations to FPIs regarding securities market investments by Indian investors.

Cautioning investors, Sebi has asked investors "to steer clear of any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps claiming to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or FIIs registered with Sebi. Such schemes are fraudulent and do not have Sebi's endorsement".

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.