GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Rupee rises 11 paise against US dollar in early trade

According to forex traders, elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments.

April 04, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The rupee witnessed a rebound in early trade on Thursday, April 4, 2024 and appreciated 11 paise to 83.42 against the US dollar, supported by positive domestic equities.

Elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

Moreover, market participants remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel's decision to be announced on Friday, traders said, At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.44 against the greenback. The unit hit an intraday low of 83.45 and a high of 83.42 against the greenback, higher 11 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 83.53 against the US dollar.

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, market participants await the RBI MPC policy decision for further cues.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel on Wednesday started its three-day deliberations on the next set of monetary policy.

The decision taken at the meeting of the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday (April 5).

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 104.19.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / currency values

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.