Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices in the international market dented investors’ sentiments

March 27, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
On Tuesday, the rupee recovered from all-time low levels and appreciated 32 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar. File.

| Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the U.S. dollar in early trade on March 27, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by strong American currency.

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.33 against the dollar and touched an early low of 83.34 in initial trade, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close. It was later trading at 83.31 against the American currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee recovered from all-time low levels and appreciated 32 paise to close at 83.29 against the U.S. dollar.

"The Indian rupee is expected to be in a range with 83.40 being the Reserve Bank's pivot beyond which the rupee could weaken further. It being month-end, quarter-end and year-end, some selling is expected to come in dollars, as exporters hedge their positions," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.38, higher by 0.08%.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.90% to $85.47 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 338.22 points, or 0.47%, higher at 72,808.52 points. The broader NSE Nifty rose 102.15 points, or 0.46%, to 22,106.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 10.13 crore, according to exchange data.

On the macroeconomic front, India's current account deficit narrowed to $10.5 billion or 1.2% of GDP in the October-December quarter as against $11.4 billion or 1.3% in the preceding three months ending September, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

