Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

October 30, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, amid a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as sustained foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.25 against the dollar and then touched an early high of 83.24, and a low of 83.26 against the greenback.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03% higher at 106.59.

Oil prices Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.23% to $89.37 per barrel.

"Asian currencies are slightly lower while European currencies continue to remain on the lower side as the dollar index is near 106.57, Brent oil at USD 88.43 per barrel and Gold crossed USD 2,000 per ounce," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 219.53 points or 0.34% lower at 63,563.27. The broader NSE Nifty declined 66.10 points or 0.35% to 18,981.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they sold shares worth ₹1,500.13 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's Forex reserves declined by $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion during the week ended October 20, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $1.153 billion to $585.895 billion.

