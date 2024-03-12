GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.74 against the greenback, then touched 82.72

March 12, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the U.S. dollar on March 12. Image for representation purposes only. File

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the U.S. dollar on March 12. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading in initial deals against the U.S. dollar on March 12, as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said focus will be on the U.S. Feb CPI print and on the domestic front, Feb CPI print and Jan IIP are due post market hours.

Meanwhile, positive domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and broad weakness of the American currency in the overseas market aided investor sentiments, while rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.74 against the greenback, then touched 82.72, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing price.

On Monday, the rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.75 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 104.80.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.36% to $82.51 per barrel.

Forex traders said FDI-related inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. A recovery in domestic equities also supported the rupee. However, market participants are likely to remain cautious ahead of the release of inflation data from India and the U.S.

"Rupee ended at 82.75 on Monday. It is likely to open around 82.75 and trade in an 82.70-82.80 range with sideways price action," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 413.78 points, or 0.56%, to settle at 73,916.42 points. The Nifty rose 94.10 points, or 0.42%, to close at 22,426.75 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they bought shares worth ₹4,212.76 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.