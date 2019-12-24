Markets

Rupee settles 9 paise down at 71.27 against U.S. dollar

Representational image.

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The rupee depreciated amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.27 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range, but was weighed down in the latter half of the session after reports emerged that the government might not be able to meet its disinvestment target.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.22 and later fluctuated between a high of 71.15 and a low of 71.29.

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.27, showing a fall of 9 paise over its previous close of 71.18.

