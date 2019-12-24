Rupee settles 9 paise down at 71.27 against U.S. dollar

The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to close at 71.27 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid heavy selling in domestic equities and steady rise in crude oil prices.
Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range, but was weighed down in the latter half of the session after reports emerged that the government might not be able to meet its disinvestment target.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.22 and later fluctuated between a high of 71.15 and a low of 71.29.
The domestic unit finally settled at 71.27, showing a fall of 9 paise over its previous close of 71.18.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.