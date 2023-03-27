Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.31 against US dollar in early trade

March 27, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee gained 9 paise to 82.31 against the US dollar in early trade on March 27 amid a weak dollar and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.36 against the dollar, then climbed to 82.31, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

On March 24, the rupee closed at 82.40 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 103.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.04% to $75.02 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 220.99 points or 0.38% to 57,748.09 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 76.10 points or 0.45% to 17,021.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on March 24 as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,720.44 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex kitty rose $12.798 billion to $572.801 billion in the week ended March 17.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped $2.39 billion to a three-month low of $560.003 billion.