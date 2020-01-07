Rupee regains 11 paise against U.S. dollar amid ease in U.S.-Iran unrest

The Indian rupee on Tuesday reclaimed some lost ground, rising 11 paise to close at 71.82 against the U.S. dollar as receding fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East helped crude oil prices ease.

Besides, a rebound in the domestic equity markets also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 71.73 against the U.S. currency. During the session, the domestic currency stayed strong and swung between a low of 71.87 and a high of 71.68. It finally closed at 71.82, showing a gain of 11 paise over its previous closing.

The rupee had slipped 13 paise to 71.93 against the greenback on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 96.78.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62% to $68.48 per barrel.

On the equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended 192.84 points, or 0.47%, higher at 40,869.47. While, the broader Nifty rose 59.90 points, or 0.50%, to finish at 12,052.95.