Rupee pares initial gains, settles 3 paise lower at 83.27 against U.S. dollar

October 05, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee pared initial gains and settled 3 paise lower at 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on October 5, following a recovery in the American currency.

Forex traders said the rupee consolidated in a narrow range as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.21 against the greenback and touched an intra-day low of 83.30 and a high of 83.16. It finally settled at 83.27, down 3 paise over its previous close of 83.24.

"The Indian rupee erased opening gains following recovery in the greenback but ended almost steady ahead of the U.S. weekly jobless data and the RBI's rate decision," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Mr. Parmar said the rupee was well supported by lower crude oil prices, the central bank's dollar supply and recovery in the domestic equity markets.

"Spot USDINR is expected to trade between 83.10 to 83.35 with the trend remaining sideways to bullish," he said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% lower at 106.79.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.97% to $84.98 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 405.53 points, or 0.62%t, higher at 65,631.57, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 109.65 points, or 0.56%, to 19,545.75.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, offloading shares worth ₹4,424.02 crore, as per stock exchange data.