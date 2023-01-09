HamberMenu
Rupee gains 33 paise to 82.33 against U.S. dollar

January 09, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image

File image | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee appreciated 33 paise to 82.33 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on January 9, supported by a weak American currency and a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.41 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.33, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 82.66 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25% to 103.61.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.06% to $79.40 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 468.29 points or 0.78% higher at 60,368.66. The broader NSE Nifty rose 153.80 points or 0.86% to 18,013.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,902.46 crore, according to exchange data.

