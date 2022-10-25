Markets

Rupee gains 26 paise to 82.62 against U.S. dollar

Photo used for illustration purpose only.

Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 82.62 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on October 25, 2022 tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.71 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote at 82.62, a gain of 26 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Diwali.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.12 per cent to 111.85.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.28% to $93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 51.96 points or 0.09% higher at 59,883.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.80 points or 0.13% to 17,754.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹153.89 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
economy, business and finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 10:22:26 am | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-gains-26-paise-to-8262-against-us-dollar/article66052207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY