Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.25 against U.S. dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.53% lower at $84.54 per barrel

July 31, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Traders were upbeat on dollar on the back of positive macroeconomic data from the U.S. and robust sentiment in the global markets. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Traders were upbeat on dollar on the back of positive macroeconomic data from the U.S. and robust sentiment in the global markets. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 82.25 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on July 31, tracking a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets.

Elevated level of crude prices crossing $84 a barrel and subdued sentiment in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.23, then touched a high of 82.21 against the American currency. It later traded at 82.25, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.18 against the dollar.

According to experts, traders were also upbeat on dollar on the back of positive macroeconomic data from the U.S. and robust sentiment in the global markets.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.14% to 101.77.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.53% lower at $84.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 120.58 points or 0.18% lower at 66,039.62. The broader NSE Nifty declined 34.50 points or 0.18% to 19,611.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,023.91 crore, according to exchange data.

