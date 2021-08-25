Rupee falls 5 paise to 74.24 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The rupee opened at 74.20 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.24, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.20 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.24, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

On August 24, the rupee had settled at 74.19 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.13% at 93.01.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.55 % to $70.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 128.18 points or 0.23% higher at 56,087.16, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 50.65 points or 0.3% to 16,675.25.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on August 24 as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,644.91 crore, as per exchange data.

"RBI and oil companies being the only buyers, RBI has been protecting 74.10 for the moment. As assets are monetised and we approach complete sale of BPCL and IPO of LIC flows will increase only. So any good uptick needs to be sold," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.