HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.26 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit at lower levels and restricted the downside

November 03, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.26 against the U.S. dollar.

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.26 against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.26 against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Friday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit at lower levels and restricted the downside.

At the interbank forex exchange, the rupee opened at 83.22 then touched 83.26 against the American currency, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 83.22 against the U.S. dollar.

Most traders are betting that the U.S. FED is done with rate hikes and therefore we saw some reprieve in the rising dollar index, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Mr. Bhansali further said "the rupee is expected to remain in the same range as RBI continues to sell U.S. dollars and protect the rupee from any depreciation beyond 83.30."

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 106.11.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.15 per cent to $86.98 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 337.75 points or 0.53 per cent higher at 64,418.65. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 106.80 points or 0.56 per cent to 19,240.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they sold shares worth ₹1,261.19 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / foreign exchange market / market research / market and exchange / currency values

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.