Rupee falls 20 paise to 74.46 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.46, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.26 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.04 % at 92.98.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.43% to $69.34 per barrel.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities will limit the depreciation bias of the local unit.

Sensex

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.45 points or 0.36% higher at 54,600.30, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.15 points or 0.28% to 16,304.40.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on August 9 as they purchased shares worth ₹211.91 crore, as per exchange data.