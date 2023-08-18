HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at all-time low of 83.10 against U.S. dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a rising U.S. dollar.

August 18, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee edged lower by 1 paisa to settle at an all-time low of 83.10 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar

The rupee edged lower by 1 paisa to settle at an all-time low of 83.10 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The rupee edged lower by 1 paisa to settle at an all-time low of 83.10 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a rising U.S. dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.03 against the dollar and moved in a range of 83.02 to 83.13 in the day trade. It finally ended the day at 83.10 (provisional), registering a fall of 1 paisa from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled lower by 1 paisa at a record low of 83.09 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 103.46.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.32 per cent to $83.85 per barrel.

The rupee declined marginally on weak domestic markets and foreign fund outflows, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, the softness of the US dollar cushioned the downside. The U.S. dollar eased as the Chinese central bank intervened after the Yuan fell to a 16-year low.

The U.S. dollar gained on Thursday as US weekly unemployment claims declined to 239,000 as compared to 250,000 in the previous week showing a tight labour market.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and overall strength in the greenback. Recovery in crude oil prices may also weigh on Rupee. However, any intervention by the Reserve Bank of India may support Rupee at lower levels. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.80 to ₹83.50," Mr. Choudhary added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 202.36 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 64,948.66 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 19,310.15 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,510.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / stocks / stock exchanges / business (general) / economy (general) / economy, business and finance / financing and stock offering

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.