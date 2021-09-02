Rupee edges 2 paise higher at 73.06 against U.S. dollar

The local unit opened at 73.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.96 and a low of 73.13.

The Indian rupee settled with a marginal gain of 2 paise at 73.06 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday despite a sustained rally in domestic equities.

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened at 73.04 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.96 and a low of 73.13.

It finally ended at 73.06 against the American currency, registering a gain of just 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.08 against the U.S. dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 514.33 points or 0.90% higher at a lifetime high of 57,852.54, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 156.90 points or 0.92% to close at record 17,233.15.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06% to 92.39.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.32% to $71.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹666.66 crore, as per exchange data.