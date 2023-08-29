HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee declines by 8 paise on rebound in crude oil, greenback

Volatile equity markets and recovery in crude oil prices during the day hit the rupee sentiment, dragging the unit to a day's low of 82.73

August 29, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.71 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on August 29 due to a rebound in crude oil prices and greenback in the global markets.

The rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.71 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on August 29 due to a rebound in crude oil prices and greenback in the global markets. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.71 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on August 29 due to a rebound in crude oil prices and greenback in the global markets.

Foreign fund outflows from the equity markets also weighed on the rupee sentiment, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 82.58 amid overnight losses in the U.S. dollar against major global rivals.

Volatile equity markets and recovery in crude oil prices during the day hit the rupee sentiment, dragging the unit to a day's low of 82.73.

The rupee settled lower by 8 paise at 82.71 against the U.S. dollar. On August 29, the rupee edged up by 1 paisa to settle at 82.63.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 104.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.60% to $84.93 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed higher by 79.22 points at 65,075.82 while the broader Nifty advanced by 36.60 points to close at 19,342.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,393.25 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / finance (general) / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.