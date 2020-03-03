Rupee breaches 73 to the dollar mark

The rupee came under pressure for the third consecutive trading session and went below the 73 a dollar mark due to fear of COVID-19 spreading.
After opening at 72.47 per dollar as compared to yesterday's close of 72.73, the rupee was trading at 73.14 a dollar, down 47 paisa from its previous close, an hour and a half before closing of the trading.
The rupee came under pressure despite RBI coming out with a statement saying the central bank is monitoring the situation and stands ready to take appropriate action.
