GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSE cautions against deepfake videos of its chief recommending stocks

The exchange said it has observed the use of the face or voice of Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using technology

April 11, 2024 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan. File.

National Stock Exchange MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan. File.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 10 cautioned investors against deepfake videos of its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan giving stock recommendations.

In a statement, the exchange said it has observed the use of the face or voice of Mr. Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory audio and video clips falsely created using technology.

Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Chauhan, it added.

"Investors are hereby cautioned not to believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums," NSE said.

It may be noted that NSE's employees are not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks.

Additionally, the exchange said it is making efforts requesting these platforms to take down such videos, wherever possible.

As per the NSE's process, any official communication is made only through its official website and the exchange's social media handles, the bourse said.

The exchange has asked investors to verify the source of communication and content that is sent out on behalf of the NSE and to check the official social media handles.

Deepfakes are manipulated videos or other digital representations that use artificial intelligence to create cogent videos or audio of individuals they never did or said, posing a risk of spreading misinformation and damaging their reputation.

Related Topics

stock exchanges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.