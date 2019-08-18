Nine of top-10 firms lose ₹84,354 cr in market valuation

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined loss of ₹84,354.1 crore in their market valuation last week mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

During the holiday-curtailed week, the BSE Sensex lost 231.58 points.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the only firm among the top 10 companies to post a gain in its market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of RIL zoomed ₹72,153.08 crore to ₹8,09,755.16 crore at close on August 16 after the announcement of a host of investor-friendly proposals at its annual general meeting early last week. TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI closed the week with losses.

The m-cap of TCS tanked ₹30,807.1 crore to ₹8,11,828.43 crore for the week ended on August 16. HDFC’s valuation tumbled ₹19,495.4 crore to ₹3,62,123.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank by ₹15,065.8 crore to ₹6,08,826.25 crore. Infosys’ m-cap eroded by ₹6,700.27 crore to ₹3,32,672.51 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined ₹6,525.48 crore to ₹2,86,340.99 crore. HUL’s m-cap fell by ₹2,954.95 crore to ₹3,95,335.97 crore and that of ITC dipped ₹1,657.41 crore to ₹3,10,488.97 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by ₹790.71 crore to ₹2,70,569.37 crore and that of SBI went lower by ₹356.99 crore to ₹2,59,661.57 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.