Nifty, Sensex settle lower; HDFC Bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank major drags

Paring all its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52% to settle at 73,511.85.

May 07, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices declined on May 7 dragged by HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid concerns over rich valuation of equities.

Paring all its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 383.69 points or 0.52% to settle at 73,511.85. During the day, it tanked 636.28 points or 0.86% to 73,259.26. The NSE Nifty declined 140.20 points or 0.62% to 22,302.50.

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

Among the gainers, Hindustan Unilever climbed more than 5%. Tech Mahindra, Nestle, ITC, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled with gains while Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading higher. Wall Street ended in the green on May 6. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23% to $83.51 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,168.75 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. The BSE benchmark edged up 17.39 points or 0.02% to settle at 73,895.54 on Monday. The NSE Nifty declined 33.15 points or 0.15% to 22,442.70.

