GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets trade lower on weak global trends

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 229.04 points to 73,448.09. The Nifty slipped 63.15 points to 22,293.15.

March 06, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Equity benchmark indices traded lower in early trade on Wednesday amid weak trends from the U.S. markets and selling in IT stocks.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 229.04 points to 73,448.09. The Nifty slipped 63.15 points to 22,293.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded with gains.

The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.13% to $82.15 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹574.28 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark declined 195.16 points or 0.26% to settle at 73,677.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 49.30 points or 0.22% to 22,356.30.

Related Topics

financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.