HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets snap two-day gain; settle lower

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

October 31, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A file photo of BSE building in Mumbai.

A file photo of BSE building in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices snapped two days of rally to settle lower on October 31 amid unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 237.72 points or 0.37% to settle at 63,874.93. During the day, it fell 300.12 points or 0.46% to 63,812.53.

The Nifty dipped 61.30 points or 0.32% to 19,079.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Nestle and Power Grid were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Tokyo ended in the green.

European markets were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.93 per cent to $88.31 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,761.86 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 329.85 points or 0.52% to settle at 64,112.65 on Monday. The Nifty advanced 93.65 points or 0.49% to 19,140.90.

Related Topics

stock exchanges / stocks / stock activity

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.