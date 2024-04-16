GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Markets slump for third day on fears of escalating tensions in Middle East

Outflow of foreign fund also dented investors' sentiment

April 16, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
 From the Sensex basket, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. File.

 From the Sensex basket, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to slump on April 16 dragged down by heavy selling in IT stocks amid weak global trends and fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Outflow of foreign fund also dented investors' sentiment.

Continuing its downtrend for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 456.10 points or 0.62% to settle at 72,943.68. During the day, it slumped 714.75 points or 0.97% to 72,685.03.

The NSE Nifty declined 124.60 points or 0.56% to finish at 22,147.90.

From the Sensex basket, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Maruti, ITC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were quoting in the red. Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.

Israel's military chief said on Monday that his country will respond to Iran's weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26% to $89.87 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,268 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark tanked 845.12 points or 1.14% to settle at 73,399.78 on Monday. The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10% to finish at 22,272.50.

