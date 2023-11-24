HamberMenu
Markets settle marginally lower in volatile trade

Sensex declined 47.77 points, and Nifty slipped 7.30 points

November 24, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on November 24, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07% to settle at 65,970.04. During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.

The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04% to 19,794.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading mostly in positive territory. The U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving holiday on November 23.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18% to $81.57 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dipped 5.43 points or 0.01% to settle at 66,017.81 on November 23. The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05% to 19,802.

