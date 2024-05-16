GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Markets rebound in early trade on firm global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 409.72 points to 73,396.75 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 129.45 points to 22,330.

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:36 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Among the Sensex components, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

Among the Sensex components, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices rallied in early trade on May 16 amid firm global market trends and buying in Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 409.72 points to 73,396.75 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 129.45 points to 22,330.

Among the Sensex components, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

Maruti, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains. Wall Street ended higher on May 15.

"The global market construct continues to be supportive with the U.S. indices setting new records. The decline in U.S. CPI inflation in April to 3.4% sets the stage for a rate cut by the Fed," said V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

“Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.40% to $83.08 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,832.83 crore on Wednesday,” according to exchange data.

Halting its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 117.58 points or 0.16% to settle at 72,987.03 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty dipped 17.30 points or 0.08% to 22,200.55.

Related Topics

financial markets / market and exchange / stock exchanges / stocks / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.