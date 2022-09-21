Markets

Markets fall after 2-day gain; U.S. Fed policy decision eyed

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. File

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Equity indices ended lower on Wednesday amid mixed global market trends ahead of the keenly awaited United States Fed interest rate decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 262.96 points or 0.44% to settle at 59,456.78. During the day, it tanked 444.34 points or 0.74% to 59,275.40.

The NSE Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55% to end at 17,718.35.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, TCS and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.

However, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European bourses were trading mostly higher in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.38% cent to $92.78 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth a net $1,196.19 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with the BSE.


