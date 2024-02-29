GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets face volatile trends in early trade

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.17% to $83.54 a barrel

February 29, 2024 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade on February 29, 2024. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade on February 29, 2024.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on February 29 but later faced volatile trends amid sluggish global market cues and the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 12.55 points to 21,963.70. Both benchmark indices were encountering volatility later.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the major gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong traded lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets ended marginally lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹1,879.23 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 790.34 points or 1.08% to settle at 72,304.88 on Wednesday. The Nifty slumped 247.20 points or 1.11% to settle at 21,951.15.

"The market has suddenly turned unpredictable amidst high volatility. The volatility will continue today, too, being the last day of the monthly expiry," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.17% to $83.54 a barrel.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.