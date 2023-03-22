HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets end higher for second day amid firm global trend

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade

March 22, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on March 22, mainly due to buying in healthcare, financial and commodity stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24% to settle at 58,214.59. During the day, it jumped 344.1 points or 0.59% to 58,418.78.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26% to end at 17,151.90.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the major gainers.

NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade. The U.S. markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31% to $75.09 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

business (general) / financial markets

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.