HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets climb in early trade

Sensex climbed 91.03 points and Nifty advanced 39.30 points

June 26, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys. | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.03 points to 63,070.40 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 39.30 points to 18,704.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted in the green while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

"Intra-day, the market may witness a choppy ride as the recent interest rate hike by the BoE and the U.S. Fed hinting at two more rate hikes this year coupled with mounting Chinese growth fears point towards a challenging environment for the global economic recovery path," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05% to $73.89 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹344.81 crore on June 23, according to exchange data.

On June 23, Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41% to settle at 62,979.37 points while Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56% to end at 18,665.50 points.

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance / financial markets / foreign exchange market / stocks / stock broking / stock splits / stock options / stock activity / financing and stock offering / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.