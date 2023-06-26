Markets climb in early trade

June 26, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices gained in early trade on June 26 after falling in the previous two trading sessions, amid buying in index heavyweights ITC, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 91.03 points to 63,070.40 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 39.30 points to 18,704.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted in the green while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

"Intra-day, the market may witness a choppy ride as the recent interest rate hike by the BoE and the U.S. Fed hinting at two more rate hikes this year coupled with mounting Chinese growth fears point towards a challenging environment for the global economic recovery path," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05% to $73.89 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹344.81 crore on June 23, according to exchange data.

On June 23, Sensex fell 259.52 points or 0.41% to settle at 62,979.37 points while Nifty declined 105.75 points or 0.56% to end at 18,665.50 points.