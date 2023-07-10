Markets climb in early trade on heavy buying in Reliance Industries

HamberMenu
July 10, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 10 amid unabated foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 10 amid unabated foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on July 10 amid unabated foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

Bouncing back from July 7th’s decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.87 points to 65,533.32 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 76.1 points to 19,407.90.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted over 3% gains. HDFC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth ₹790.40 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green while Seoul and Tokyo traded lower.

The U.S. markets ended in the negative territory on July 7.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.62% to $77.98 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had fallen by 505.19 points or 0.77% to 65,280.45 on July 7. The Nifty had declined by 165.50 points or 0.85% to 19,331.80.

