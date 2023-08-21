HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets climb in early trade after two days of decline

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.44 points to 65,094.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 45.05 points to 19,355.20

August 21, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the gainers. (For Representational purpose only)

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the gainers. (For Representational purpose only)

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on August 21 after two days of decline amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.44 points to 65,094.10 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 45.05 points to 19,355.20.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

"Since the developments in the US economy are the main influences on the market, all eyes will be on the Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 266.98 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.81 per cent to USD 85.47 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had declined 202.36 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 64,948.66 on Friday. The Nifty dipped 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 19,310.15.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.