Market opens on choppy note amid mixed global cues

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 85 points in early trade on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index opened on a choppy note and was trading 2.15 points or 0.01% lower at 38,415.08; while the NSE Nifty slipped 6.80 points or 0.06% to 11,348.25.
PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1%, followed by NTPC, Nestle India, ONGC, L&T, HDFC and M&M. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex settled 60.05 points or 0.16% higher at 38,417.23, while Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19% to close at 11,355.05.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹6.93 crore on a net basis on Monday. Domestic equities opened on a choppy note tracking mixed cues from global equities, traders said.
Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were positive. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight session.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.14% lower at $41.95 per barrel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath