Markets

Market opens on choppy note amid mixed global cues

A stock broker taking blessing from the bull at the BSE in Mumbai | File

A stock broker taking blessing from the bull at the BSE in Mumbai | File   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 85 points in early trade on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index opened on a choppy note and was trading 2.15 points or 0.01% lower at 38,415.08; while the NSE Nifty slipped 6.80 points or 0.06% to 11,348.25.

PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1%, followed by NTPC, Nestle India, ONGC, L&T, HDFC and M&M. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 60.05 points or 0.16% higher at 38,417.23, while Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19% to close at 11,355.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹6.93 crore on a net basis on Monday. Domestic equities opened on a choppy note tracking mixed cues from global equities, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were positive. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.14% lower at $41.95 per barrel.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2020 9:58:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/market-opens-on-choppy-note-amid-mixed-global-cues/article32548971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story