Gold tumbles ₹ 200; silver jumps ₹ 193

Gold tumbled ₹ 200 to ₹ 53,033 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at ₹ 53,233 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped ₹ 193 to ₹ 70,449 per kg from ₹ 70,256 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,990 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.84 per ounce.

"Gold traded down with spot prices at COMEX trading 0.40 % lower at $ 1,990 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices witnessed selling on mixed global cues over inflation worries awaiting U.S. FOMC decision next week," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities) of HDFC Securities, said.