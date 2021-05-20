Markets

Gold, silver gain on supportive global trends

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by 237 to ₹47,994 per 10 gram helped by supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹47,757 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved higher by ₹153 to ₹71,421 per kilogram from ₹71,268 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,874 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.80 per ounce.

"The rising virus cases in Asia also boosted buying in gold despite of stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

