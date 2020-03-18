Gold, silver futures ease on weak global cues

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by ₹477 to ₹39,041 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas. Silver futures plunged ₹748 to ₹35,459 per kg.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by ₹477, or 1.21%, to ₹39,041 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,662 lots. Silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by ₹748, or 2.07%, to ₹35,459 per kg in a business turnover of 7,914 lots
The yellow metal for June delivery declined by ₹554, or 1.39%, to ₹39,335 per 10 gram in 757 lots. Besides, the white metal to be delivered in July fell by ₹733, or 1.99%, to ₹36,024 per kg in 374 lots.
Globally, gold was trading 0.20% lower at $1,483.60 per ounce and silver prices traded 1.10% lower at $12.68 an ounce in New York.
Analysts said weak trend overseas mainly kept pressure on gold, silver prices at futures prices here.
