Gold rises ₹50; silver plunges ₹400

Gold prices recovered from a recent low amid pullbacks in the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yields.

October 06, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gold rings are seen on display for customers at a jewellery shop in Seoul. File

Gold rings are seen on display for customers at a jewellery shop in Seoul. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price gained ₹50 to ₹57,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹57,350 per 10 grams.

However, silver plunged ₹400 to ₹70,900 per kilogram.

Gold prices recovered from a recent low amid pullbacks in the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yields, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold was up at $1,822 per ounce, while silver was quoting lower at $20.95 per ounce.

Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to U.S. labour data which is due later today, Mr. Gandhi said.

