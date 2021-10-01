Gold rallies ₹ 555; silver jumps ₹ 975

Gold in the national capital on Friday rallied ₹ 555 to ₹ 45,472 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹ 44,917 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹ 975 to ₹ 58,400 per kilogram from ₹ 57,425 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee declined 12 paise to 74.35 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $ 1,752 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.16 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $ 1,752, still holding above $ 1,750 per ounce on Friday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Gold prices have capped upside today on the stronger dollar after gaining in the previous trading session, he added.