Gold rallies ₹526; silver zooms ₹1,231

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied ₹526 to ₹46,310 per 10 gram in line with a strong recovery in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹45,784 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained ₹1,231 to ₹68,654 per kilogram from ₹67,423 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rallied ₹526 in-line with a strong recovery in COMEX gold prices and rupee depreciation,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to 74.37 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on July 1.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at $26.25 per ounce.


