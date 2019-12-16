Gold prices up ₹50, silver gains ₹234

Gold prices rose ₹50 to ₹38,698 per 10 gram in the national capital on December 16, helped by positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹38,648 per 10 gram.
Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by ₹50 with strong global prices and rupee depreciation against the dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.
The spot rupee was trading around 10 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.
Silver prices also gained ₹234 to ₹45,460 per kg from Saturday’s close of ₹45,226 per kg.
In the international market, gold and silver were trading with gains at $1,475.7 per ounce and $17 per ounce, respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.