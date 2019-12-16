Gold prices up ₹50, silver gains ₹234

Gold prices rose ₹50 to ₹38,698 per 10 gram in the national capital on December 16, helped by positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹38,648 per 10 gram.

Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by ₹50 with strong global prices and rupee depreciation against the dollar, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The spot rupee was trading around 10 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver prices also gained ₹234 to ₹45,460 per kg from Saturday’s close of ₹45,226 per kg.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading with gains at $1,475.7 per ounce and $17 per ounce, respectively.