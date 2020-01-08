Markets

Gold prices jump ₹485 on weaker rupee, geo-political tensions

more-in

Silver also jumped by ₹855.

Gold prices on Wednesday climbed by ₹485 to ₹41,810 per 10 gram following rise of geo-political uncertainty and weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Similarly, silver also jumped by ₹855 to ₹49,530 per kg from ₹48,675 per kg on Tuesday.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹41,325 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Gold rose following rise of geo-political uncertainty and weaker rupee, HDFC Securities Head - Advisory (PCG) Devarsh Vakil said.

“Higher international gold price and weaker rupee supported domestic gold prices to trade higher,” he added.

The Indian rupee tumbled 20 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as Middle East tensions flared up after Iran fired rockets at US military bases in Iraq.

In the international market, both gold and silver witnessed bullish trend and were trading with gains at USD 1,584 per ounce and USD 18.43 per ounce, respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Markets
gold and precious material
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 4:32:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-prices-jump-485-on-weaker-rupee-geo-political-tensions/article30513114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY