Gold prices jump ₹485 on weaker rupee, geo-political tensions

Gold prices on Wednesday climbed by ₹485 to ₹41,810 per 10 gram following rise of geo-political uncertainty and weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.
Similarly, silver also jumped by ₹855 to ₹49,530 per kg from ₹48,675 per kg on Tuesday.
The yellow metal had closed at ₹41,325 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Gold rose following rise of geo-political uncertainty and weaker rupee, HDFC Securities Head - Advisory (PCG) Devarsh Vakil said.
“Higher international gold price and weaker rupee supported domestic gold prices to trade higher,” he added.
The Indian rupee tumbled 20 paise to 72.02 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as Middle East tensions flared up after Iran fired rockets at US military bases in Iraq.
In the international market, both gold and silver witnessed bullish trend and were trading with gains at USD 1,584 per ounce and USD 18.43 per ounce, respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.