Gold jumps ₹41; silver down by ₹667

Photo used for representational purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday jumped ₹41 to ₹47,217 per 10 gram in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹47,176 per 10 gram.

Silver in contrast dipped ₹667 to ₹61,337 per kilogram from ₹62,004 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent up at $1,794 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


