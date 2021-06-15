Markets

Gold jumps ₹ 303, silver gains ₹ 134

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose ₹ 303 to ₹ 47,853 per 10 grams reflecting overnight recovery in the global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,550 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 134 to ₹ 70,261 per kg, from ₹ 70,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $ 1,864.50 per ounce and $ 27.65 per ounce, respectively.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices fluctuated as the market is awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 4:35:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-jumps-303-silver-gains-134/article34821768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY